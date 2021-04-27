- SFO is doing another runway repaving project, and it's expected to cause some minor delays on evening domestic flights for the next four months. The airport was scheduled to do this routine maintenance on runway 28-R next year, but because of the reduced number of flights right now, they decided to move it up and get it over with. [KRON4]
- A woman driving on Highway 4 in the East Bay near I-680 says that a shooter opened fire on her car on Monday, grazing her young daughter with a bullet. The Monday morning incident happened when a car pulled up alongside her with several individuals inside, and shot several times at her car. [CBS SF]
- The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) Board of Directors meets today to decide whether to declare a Stage 1 drought, which will trigger various messaging about water conservation. Overall the district's supply is at 69% capacity, but precipitation at their water source in the Sierra was 54% of average. [Bay City News]
- One man is in critical condition and a woman was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Monday afternoon. [Bay City News]
- A homeless vandal who allegedly smashed up windows on 11 victims' cars and homes in Petaluma was arrested and released without bail, and then arrested again for assault in Santa Rosa, and victims are beyond frustrated. [ABC 7]
- A major factor in the recent spate of whale deaths around the Bay: increased cargo ship traffic due to the post-pandemic boom. [CBS SF]
- Stanford students are continuing the protest the university's decision to cut 11 of its varsity athletic programs, now with chalk spray paint. [Chronicle]
- The CDC is trying to get people to understand that they need to go back for their second vaccine dose, with an estimated 5 million Americans having skipped it so far. [KRON4]
- On the surface, the reapportionment of Electoral College votes from the 2020 Census looks like it will favor Republicans, but that isn't necessarily the case given how purple Texas, Florida, and North Carolina have become. [Brookings]
Photo: flysfo.com