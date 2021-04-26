- Saturday Night Live’s decision to pick Elon Musk as a host has drawn backlash on social media — and IRL. At least four SNL cast members and writers for the show have publicly come out to criticize the decision, adding that Musk's downplaying of the pandemic, including his anti-vax comments, are reason enough not to have him on the beloved program. [CNBC]
- Y'all know there's going to be a pink moon over the Bay Area tonight? What's dubbed as the "Super Pink Moon" by the Old Farmer's Almanac will glow in the night sky later this evening; make sure you find yourself in a low-light pollution area as the supermoon comes into focus at 8:32 p.m. PDT tonight. [ABC7]
- The much-loved Specs bar in North Beach will turn 53 years old this week... and is expected to reopen next month for outdoor seating. [Hoodline]
- Elda — a Mission District watering hole that's gained something of a cult-like following for its mezcal drinks and colorful decor — will move to a new "TBD" location in the city. [Eater]
- The home (and garage) that once belonged to YouTube founders Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim is up for sale at a dizzying price. [KRON4]
- Amid looser restrictions, it seems that the Aquarium By the Bay is rebounding as visitors continue lining up to see the famous aquarium. [Examiner]
- Though the push for another round of $1.4K stimulus checks remains strong, it's likely they won't happen after all. [KPIX]
Image: Getty Images/JasonDoiy