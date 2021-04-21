- There were hours of debate and public comment at Wednesday's SF Board of Supervisors' Budget Committee hearing, discussing a proposal by Sup. Rafael Mandelman to provide housing for all the city's homeless. The proposed "Place for All" program would likely have to start with more sanctioned "Safe Sleeping Village" encampments, and as we know those aren't cheap. [Chronicle]
- Video has been released in the deadly Danville police shooting of 32-year-old homeless man Tyrell Wilson. Also, the Contra Costa County DA announced charges against the officer responsible, Andrew Hall, stemming from another shooting in 2018. [NBC Bay Area / KRON4]
- A head-on collision in South San Francisco on Tuesday involving three vehicles left one 25-year-old San Francisco man dead. [CBS SF]
- An election to decide whether workers at SF-based Dandelion Chocolate is — much like the initial election at Tartine last year — too close to call, with both sides contesting ballots. [Mission Local]
- There were actually two injuries in that crash at the Napper Tandy's parklet on Monday. [Eater]
- Amazon is rolling out pay-by-palm technology at select Whole Foods locations. [Associated Press]
- A new French bistro called Cote Ouest has moved into the former Baker Street Bistro space in Cow Hollow. [Hoodline]
- And H Mart opened today to an immediate crowd in Oceanview. [BrokeAss Stuart]
