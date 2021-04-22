- According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, Solano County as well as parts of Contra Costa and Alameda counties are now in "extreme" drought conditions. The downgrade from "severe" status comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a targeted drought action for Mendocino and Sonoma counties, which were already in the "extreme" category. [CBS SF]
- A woman was found dead in a vacant SoMa building Tuesday morning and the death is being treated as suspicious. She's been identified as 59-year-old Mary Cruser, and she was found in a building on the 400 block of Natoma. [CBS SF]
- The UCSF Police Department is investigating a shootout that happened Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the school's Mission Center building at 1855 Folsom Street, and in which no one was apparently injured. [SFGate]
- A cyclist in Sunnyvale's Baylands Park found a decomposing corpse in a mud embankment along a creek on Tuesday. [CBS SF]
- Ruben Flores, the 80-year-old father accused of helping his son Paul Flores hide the body of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996, was released from jail Wednesday after his bail was reduced to $50,000, and he's agreed to wear an ankle monitor. [ABC 7]
- Once more, there is talk of eradicating all the mice that have invaded the Farallon Islands. [Examiner]
- Here's a new complaint about parklets: Daytime business owners, like David Eiland of Noe Valley's Just for Fun, say that restaurant parklets that are empty all day and only in use at night are bad for business during the day. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Chronicle has a photo essay from opening day at San Francisco's first H Mart in Ingleside Heights/Oceanview. [Chronicle]
