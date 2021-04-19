- San Francisco now has a cool new font, Fog City Gothic, designed to look like the typeface on the city's old street signs. It was designed by Fog City Type Foundry, a.k.a. Ben Zotto, and you can get the font here. [Chronicle]
- A Solano County man, 36-year-old Nickolas George Rose, has been sentenced to seven years for pimping and failing to appear in court. [CBS SF]
- Marin County may enter the "Yellow" tier tomorrow, becoming the first Bay Area county to do so besides San Francisco's brief "Yellow" moment last fall — and it's not clear when SF may get the promotion. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk says that the Tesla that crashed in Texas over the weekend, killing two people, was not on autopilot at the time and was not equipped with full self-driving capability — but authorities believe no one was in the driver's seat at the time of the crash. [KTVU]
- Apple is allowing conservative social media platform Parler back into the App Store following improvements the app-makers made to detection of hate speech and incitements to violence. [CBS SF]
- One of the leaders of the campaign to recall Gavin Newsom was, naturally, banned from Facebook last year, likely for being an adminisrator for a militia-related group or for being part of a group that promoted misinformation about vaccines and masks. [Chronicle]
- Hundreds of people marched on the Great Highway Sunday to protest anti-AAPI hate and violence. [Bay City News]
- A man died in a solo car crash Sunday afternoon in West San Jose after crashing his Porsche into a tree. [Bay City News]
- Two lottery winners with considerable jackpots have been identified in the East Bay. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: OpenSFHistory / wnp28.2826.jpg