- Paul Flores, the 44-year-old suspect in Kristin Smart's 1996 disappearance and murder at Cal Poly, pleaded not guilty Monday along with this father, Ruben Flores, who has been charged as an accessory. A judge ruled that Flores would be denied bail due to posing a threat to the public, due to sexual assault allegations that remain under seal. [KTLA]
- Just a reminder: 4/20 is cancelled again and Hippie Hill is fenced off and being patrolled today, and the sprinklers will be on, so don't show up, kids! [KTVU]
- There's an Apple event today, and it will be streamed, and rumors are there will be new iPad Pros revealed, possibly third-generation AirPods, and more. [The Verge]
- A car explosion at a shopping center in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon is being blamed on a man found in possession of meth who was reportedly mishandling butane canisters for processing hash oil. [CBS SF]
- Of course there is now a Texas variant of COVID-19, and researchers are concerned that it may be resistant to antibodies. [KRON4]
- Rajvinder Singh, the owner of Pleasanton grocery store Apna Bazar, pleaded guilty to two counts of pandemic price gouging last week stemming from a case brought by the Alameda County District Attorney last May. [CBS SF]
- The Alameda County DA's office is investigating after a man died in Oakland police custody Monday morning, after he was suspected of theft, appeared intoxicated, and reportedly suffered a medical emergency. [CBS SF]
- One couple in the East Bay, Chad and Tom Baker, were separated for 14 months due to the pandemic and the fact that Chad is an ER nurse and Tom has a respiratory condition that made COVID life-threatening. They are now reunited.[Chronicle]
- It is confirmed: Fans at Friday's Warriors game at the Chase Center will have to show vaccine cards showing they are two weeks out from their second dose, or show a negative COVID test less than 48 hours old. [ABC 7]
Photo: Joe Kukura/Twitter