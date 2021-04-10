- To pay thanks to Xiao Zhen Xie — the Asian American grandmother attacked in SF last month — the Giants organization invited her and her family to enjoy yesterday’s game in a suite. Supervisor Matt Haney was also in attendance, visiting Xie (in a socially distant way) and applauded the Giant’s stance against Asian American hate; Xie has since the attack donated nearly $1M raised from a GoFundMe campaign set up in her name to organizations and efforts that are helping to diffuse defuse racism against the Asian American communities. [NBC Bay Area]
- Among San Francisco 'hoods, the Tenderloin (including the Tendernob), Civic Center, and Mid-Market saw the largest percentage of move-outs since the pandemic began. Conversely, the Presidio and Bayview-Hunters Point saw the city's largest number of new residents since March of last year. [Chronicle]
- A fire broke out at Half Moon Bay’s historic San Benito House late last night. The iconic hotel — which was built in 1905 — experienced a small fire on the building's second-floor around 2:30 a.m. Saturday; two people were rescued and another nine were able to escape without assistance; the moderately sized blazed, though not catastrophic, definitely caused "some damage." [KPIX]
- Que Rico, a new nightclub catering to the LGBTQ+ Latinx community of the East Bay, is debuting on Tuesday, April 13 [Hoodline]
- There will be an outdoor market food truck market at City Station at 701 Valencia Street Sunday, with a portion of the sales going toward organization working to stop hate against Asian American communities; attendees are required to wear a mask at the happening, which will take place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. [Mission Local]
- California is only set to get about 12% of the nation’s J&J vaccine allotment next week, prompting some to question whether or not the state will be ready to fully reopen by June 15 — should vaccine allotment continue running short. [ABC7]
- A pair of people behind the two-Michelin-starred Saison is set to open a new Mexican restaurant at 2223 Market Street; the address formerly belonged to Nomica... and before the beloved 2223 Restaurant. [Hoodline]
