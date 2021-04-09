- New Belgium Brewing opened its first company-owned and operated taproom and eatery at 1000a 3rd Street in San Francisco on Friday. One of the largest craft brewers in the country, New Belgium is the first taproom concept by New Belgium Brewing — sitting right between Oracle Park and the Chase center at 1000a 3rd Street; early menu dives show a robust selection of brews (some locally made) and a "globally inspired" menu... that comes off as confusing rather than worldly. [Hoodline]
- California Highway 1 along Big Sure will reopen by the end of the month. Ever since a massive landslide wiped out a large section of the iconic highway near Big Sur, repairs have been swiftly made; the highway is expected to reopen by April 30 — nearly two months ahead of schedule. [ABC7]
- Unionizing efforts at an Alabama Amazon warehouse were shot down — dealing a massive blow to the organized union effort that thwarted one of the largest pro-labor movements in the internet giant’s history. [NYT]
- That huge rockslide blocking the US-50 route into South Lake Tahoe has been cleared; through traffic has resumed on the road. [KPIX]
- Heeding advice from health experts and opting to stay on the more cautious side of things, a handful of live music venues in Oakland won't reopen before the summer. [Oaklandside]
- Denizens of the South Bay: Take this weekend to savor some of the best dim sum in San Jose. [Hoodline]
Getty images: Getty Images/yhelfman