A 3.0 magnitude tremor shook the ground near Livermore around 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning— and that earthquake was followed by a slightly larger, more apparent one in Calistoga less than three hours later.

Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an earthquake at 7:13 a.m. that registered 3.4M on the Rictor scale near Calitsotga's St. Helena Road, off the coastal mountain range between Santa Rosa and St. Helena; the quake’s epicenter was observed at the southern end of the Maacama Fault Zone. Per KPIX, the quake was felt in Santa Rosa, Calistoga, and St. Helena areas, but was not severe enough to cause any damage.

Photo: Screenshot via USGS

“The City is aware of the 3.4M earthquake centered south of Calistoga that occurred at 7:13 this morning," read an email sent to residents of the city by Calistoga officials, per the news outlet. "At this time there is no reported damage to any city infrastructure and there is no interruption to city services.”

A smaller (and completely unrelated) earthquake in the East Bay was reported earlier in the day by the USGS. That tremor — a 3.0M shake about nine miles southeast of Livermore — produced "weak" to "light" shaking, which could be felt in Livermore and the city's surrounding areas. And just like the Calistoga quake: this rumble created no damage, whatsoever.

Photo: Screenshot via USGS

Though these two earthquakes did produce noticeable shaking, the small (but not altogether tiny) 3.8M earthquake that rattled much of the East Bay back in January still remains the strongest Bay Area earthquake we've felt, thus far, in 2021.

All things considered, now's as good a time as any to make sure you've got your emergency earthquake kit filled and ready.

Image: Courtesy of USGS