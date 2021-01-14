A small but not tiny earthquake centered around Concord rattled much of the East Bay on Thursday just after 11:15 a.m.

The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, was at a shallow depth of about 4 miles according to the US Geological Survey, and Berkeleyside reports it was felt in Berkeley, which is about 22 miles west of the epicenter. It struck at 11:18 a.m.

Nothing seemed to rattle here in San Francisco — but did you feel it? The USGS suggests that light shaking was felt as far north as Santa Rosa, as far south as Fremont, and as far east as Modesto.

As KPIX reports, there have not been any reports of damage as yet.

This is the second Bay Area earthquake above 3.0M in the last week, with the previous one last Thursday measuring 3.1M and centered near Alum Rock in San Jose.

A 3.6M offshore quake on the San Andreas Fault was felt in San Francisco on New Year's Eve.

As always, let us take this moment to remind you to get an earthquake kit together! A Big One could strike at any time, and the Hayward Fault remains overdue.