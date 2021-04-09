If you're 16 or over and live in one of seven SF zip codes that the city considers "high-impact neighborhoods" in the pandemic, you can go line up for a same-day vaccine at two different drop-in vaccination clinics.

Previously, the Southeast Health Center (2401 Keith Street) in the Bayview and the vaccine site at SF General were reserved for seniors in several zip codes. But as of Friday the Department of Public Health is opening eligibility up to everyone 16 and up who live in these zip codes: 94124, 94134, 94107, 94112, 94102, 94103, and 94130.

Previously, the clinics had been focused on the Bayview, Mission, Potrero, Tenderloin, and Excelsior neighborhoods, but this expansion now includes a wide swath of SoMa, Hayes Valley, and Dogpatch.

The hours at the two clinics are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week, vaccines are free, and you don't need an appointment — which are going to get even harder to get than they already have been starting on the 15th, when everyone in the city becomes eligible (over the age of 16).

Run, don't walk, in other words, if you're in one of these zip codes, and stop refreshing MyTurn.gov.

If time is limited and you want to schedule an appointment at one of the two sites, you can also do that by phone at 628-652-2700.