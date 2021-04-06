- President Biden is announcing today that the timeline for COVID vaccine eligibility for all Americans over the age of 16 is moving up to April 19. Biden plans to urge all governors to open up states' eligibility by that time, two weeks ahead of his previously announced May 1 deadline. [New York Times]
- Over a year into the pandemic, the SFMTA is set to vote on a fourth wave of Slow Streets closures, this time in "historically underserved" neighborhoods. The majority of current Slow Streets — which will sunset four months after the city's pandemic emergency order is lifted — are in wealthier neighborhoods, but residents of the Bayview, Western Addition, and SoMa, among other neighborhoods, want some partial street closures as well. [Examiner]
- An early morning fire damaged the historic Wienerschnitzel A-frame location in San Jose. The fire broke out on the second story of the building around 4 a.m. Tuesday. [CBS SF]
- Sonoma County is expected to join the "Orange" tier today when the state announces the latest updates at noon. [KRON4]
- The Giants beat the Padres in the first game of a three-game series, and lately, commentators and the internet thinks the only rivalry that exists is between the Dodgers and the Padres. [Chronicle]
- A Healdsburg nail salon owned by a Vietnamese American was the target of a racist, all-caps, photocopied letter that was reportedly sent to Asian-owned salons throughout California. [KRON4]
- A thief in Morro Bay broke into a fish market's tank with live crabs in it and stole 15 to 20 crabs over the weekend — and he looked like he knew how the handle them without getting his fingers broken. [ABC 7]
- A new analysis of people arrested during the January 6 riot at the Capitol finds that most of the rioters came from counties with declining populations of white people. [New York Times]
- Chico native and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is guest hosting Jeopardy! for the next two weeks, and he's donating proceeds to the North Valley Community Foundation, which has helped rebuild communities like Paradise that have suffered major wildfire damage in recent years. [ABC 7]
