- The SFPD arrested a suspect in connection with a delivery van theft today in the Excelsior. The theft happened on the 500 block of Vienna Street, and police arrested 22-year-old Elias Ulloa after the van's driver followed him for several blocks and Ulloa allegedly tried to flee on foot. [CBS SF]
- Walgreens is apparently fixing an issue with its online vaccine scheduler that was scheduling both Pfizer and Moderna patients for a second shot 28 days out from the first — even though for Pfizer it's recommended at 21 days. [KRON4]
- Now that Uber won Prop 22, they're taking away drivers' ability to see users' destinations, and their ability to name their own ride prices. [Chronicle]
- A new MedMen cannabis dispensary has been cleared to open in Cow Hollow, in a former antique store at 1861 Union Street. [Examiner]
- A homeless man was found dead this morning at an encampment next to an off-ramp of I-80 in Vallejo. [CBS SF]
- VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom visited an Oakland water treatment facility run by East Bay MUD to talk about the water infrastructure spending in President Biden's infrastructure and jobs plans. [ABC 7]
- And as part of her visit, Harris announced that the Oakland Coliseum mass-vaccination site will remain open past its previously announced expiration date of Sunday, April 11, but details remain unclear. [Chronicle]
- And Newsom announced today that California now has the lowest COVID test-positivity rate of any state in the country. [KRON4]
- 26 tenants in a building in Oakland's Fruitvale District are suing their landlord claiming hazardous living conditions, and that the landlord tried to evict them during the pandemic. [SF Business Times]
- According to a new CDC report, a bar opening event in rural Illinois in February, held indoors with inconsistent mask wearing, led to a 46-person COVID outbreak and a school closure. [ABC 7]
- Hamilton may have had to close its SF run a little early last year, but it's already returning to the Bay Area for a two-week run at Broadway San Jose in October — with Dear Evan Hanson and Come From Away also on the schedule. [Chronicle]
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images