- That container ship has finally been dislodged in the Suez Canal. Six days of ship traffic has backed up on the southern end of the canal, stopping what experts estimated was $10 billion per day in global trade, but a high tide finally helped move the enormous ship. [New York Times]
- A wind advisory has been issued for tonight for the Bay Area hills. Gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are possible, but luckily we are in a moment of low fire danger. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
- It's going to be a balmy week overall, with temperatures hitting the low 80s inland in many parts of the Bay Area — and the warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, with a cooling trend arriving by Friday. [Chronicle]
- The owner of Ushi Taro Ramen in the Inner Sunset says that thieves just broke into his restaurant for the third time, and stole items worth thousands of dollars. [KRON4]
- At least two spectators were injured during sideshow activity in SF's Mission District on Saturday, following a neighborhood celebration of the life of the singer Selena, who was killed 26 years ago this week.
- One person was seriously injured in a NoPa house fire over the weekend, on McAllister Street. [Bay City News]
- Dianne Feinstein just became the longest-serving senator in California history, surpassing a record set by Sen. Hiram Johnson — who served from 1917 to his death in 1945. [Examiner]
- The New York Times is now covering the racism controversy that has been roiling the San Francisco school board, and the fight between City Hall and the school district over reopening. [New York Times]
- A Sunday evening house fire in Fairfield took the life of one man, and another man in the residence suffered smoke inhalation. [CBS SF]