On Sunday, an environmental art group led a workshop to create a large-scale sand art piece on Ocean Beach — and they'll be doing this again in April.

A group called Elemental Arts, which specializes in facilitating collaborative art-making experiences in nature, held an event on Sunday at San Francisco's Ocean Beach to create the temporary piece you can see below. The group has held several workshops like this in recent months, providing an outdoor, socially distanced outlet for people looking to express themselves in the sand — and creating pieces that are best viewed via drone.

Amazing workshop today!! So in awe of how a group of individuals (who have never done this!) come together and create... Posted by Elemental Arts on Sunday, March 28, 2021

When there are more participants, the creations can be even grander and more elaborate, like those you can see below.

Cofounders Kelsi Anderson and Andres Amador facilitate the workshops, which are paid, ticketed experiences currently limited to 15 people. No experience is required.

"The focus really is on connecting to our intuition and having spontaneous creative flow, and everything is temporary," says Anderson, speaking to ABC 7.

You can purchase tickets for a workshop like the one on Sunday, with the next one on April 25. Tickets are for a suggested, sliding-scale donation of $50 to $100, and you can also purchase your own sand rake for an extra $25.