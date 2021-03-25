- SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin filed charges Thursday against Justin Volk, the former Medical Examiner lab analyst who was allegedly found to have stolen drug evidence. Volk was arrested last August in Utah with an evidence bag of methamphetamine, and he's now been charged with two misdemeanors, theft and possession of stolen property. [Chronicle]
- The BART Board today approved a three-year contract extension with the unions representing BART police. The contract with the BART Police Officers’ Association and the BART Police Managers’ Association includes funding to hire 20 crisis intervention specialists, 10 transit ambassadors and 12 sworn officers to the BART Police Department’s staff. [CBS SF]
- A San Francisco Superior Court judge today ruled against City Attorney Dennis Herrera's request for an emergency injunction ordering SF schools to reopen. "No purpose would be served in ordering the district what is has already committed to do," the judge said. [Examiner]
- Catherine Kuo, a 48-year-old school trustee in Dublin, was killed in a tragic accident Wednesday when she was pinned between two cars while making donations at a food drive. [KTVU]
- Another death row inmate at San Quentin, Lumord Johnson, was found dead in his cell this morning of unknown causes. [KRON4]
- KQED's Sarah Hotchkiss would like you to know that the Immersive Van Gogh thing is not for everyone, especially if you're into real museums and look down on fake ones that are really just for Instagram. [KQED]
- The official death toll from the winter storm in Texas has risen to 111. [New York Times]
- Comedian (?) Jay Leno is apologizing for years of jokes about Asian Americans. [New York Times]
