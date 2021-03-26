- 84-year old Rong Xin Liao is speaking out about an attack on February 20 in San Francisco in which he was brutally kicked out of his seated walker. The suspect, 23-year-old Eric Ramos-Hernandez, allegedly knocked Liao to the ground while he waited for a bus in the Tenderloin, causing him to black out and require six stitches, and he spent four nights in the hospital. [ABC 7]
- Fox News is now facing a second major defamation suit over its election coverage, this time from Dominion Voting Systems to the tune of $1.6 billion. The suit comes less than two months after software firm Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion suit, with both companies claiming the network knowingly broadcast lies about them that were promoted by Trump and Giuliani. [Associated Press / New York Times]
- Artichoke Joe’s Casino in San Bruno, a card room that has the eighth largest gross gambling revenue in the state, just agreed to a $5.3 million fine for failing to properly report an investigation by the federal Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and misleading gambling regulators. [NBC Bay Area]
- The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning that a mountain lion may have attacked and carried off a dog that went missing Thursday night in Portola Valley. [CBS SF]
- The Postal Service believes thieves may be targeting mailboxes this week because they know federal stimulus checks are arriving. [NBC Bay Area]
- The San Francisco school board voted Thursday night to strip Alison Collins of her Vice President title, taking a vote of no confidence following revelations of her tweets about Asian Americans five years ago. [KTVU]
- Sen. Alex Padilla just got in his first Twitter spat with Sen. Ted Cruz over gun control. [SFGate]
- Mills College just announced another surprise: 200 UC Berkeley freshmen will be living on its campus in the fall as part of the "Changemaker in Oakland Program." [Chronicle]
- Rutgers University is requiring all students enrolled for the fall semester to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. [CBS SF]
Photo: Robert Bye