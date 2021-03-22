In a sweet freebie to help encourage doughnut lovers to go get vaccinated, Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut if you walk in and show your vaccination card. But it's not just the one doughnut the one time.

Krispy Kreme is saying that you can get a free original glazed doughnut every day for the rest of the year just by showing that vaccination card. This could get them in some trouble if people take too much advantage — and it could get the doughnut-obsessed into trouble, too, especially if they are equally motivated by free stuff. But the 84-year-old doughnut company says it wants everybody to do their part in the vaccination effort, and make us all safer by getting theirs.

"We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine," the company says in a tweet published Monday, adding that the promotion runs through the end of 2021.

— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," said Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena in a release.

The company isn't stopping there with the freebies either — anyone, regardless of vaccination status, can go to a Krispy Kreme on any Monday between March 29 and May 24 to get a free doughnut and free coffee.

Sadly, San Francisco's only Krispy Kreme shop near Fisherman's Wharf closed permanently a few weeks ago. But there's still one in Daly City with a 24-hour drive-thru! There are also Krispy Kremes in Mountain View, Santa Clara, Fremont, Union City, San Jose, Concord, and Rohnert Park, FYI.

Krispy Kreme says that in the coming weeks it will be sending free doughnuts to healthcare workers and volunteers at vaccination sites nationwide. And the company is giving all its employees four hours of paid time off to get their vaccines.

All you need is to have gotten at least one of the two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and show your card at a U.S. store to redeem the offer.