- Blue Shield takes over in an advisory roll for California's vaccine rollout starting today, and this is expected to impact Bay Area counties in about two weeks. Blue Shield will be making recommendations to state health officials about how many doses each county should receive and which providers will distribute them, in order to speed things up and maintain equitable distribution. [Chronicle]
- An arrest has been made in a Saturday shooting and attempted robbery at a gas station at Sixth and Harrison streets in SF's SoMa neighborhood in which a female bystander was injured. Police have arrested 30-year-old Vallejo resident Lester Jenkins on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy, hit-and-run, and gun charges, and they are still seeking a second suspect. [CBS SF]
- The parents of three boys who were forced out of an affluent Catholic school in Mountain View last year over a photo that appeared to show them in blackface are suing for $20 million. They insist the boys were simply wearing an acne medication that belonged to one of the boys that goes on pale green and darkens as it dries. [Chronicle]
- The first shipments of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine went out Sunday, and states should begin using them on Tuesday. [KTVU]
- The SFMTA Board is voting Tuesday on a proposal to keep the Burnett Avenue gate at Twin Peaks shut to private and commercial vehicles, keeping Twin Peaks Boulevard reserved exclusively for pedestrians and cyclists until Christmas Tree Point. [Examiner]
- SF may soon required local grocery and drug stores to pay their workers $5/hour extra in pandemic hazard pay. [Examiner]
- Children's Fairyland in Oakland is reopening March 19 after an extended closure. [Hoodline]
- SF's only Krispy Kreme doughnut shop has closed permanently at Fisherman's Wharf. [SF Business Times]
- Anti-masker covidiots in Santa Cruz continue to terrorize a Trader Joe's there for requiring masks, comparing it to the Third Reich referring to it as a "Nazi store." [Chronicle]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram