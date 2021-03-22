- A San Francisco woman, 32-year-old Kelly Ikeguchi, was involved in a wild hit-and-run and chase with police last night in Santa Rosa. The chase, following collisions with multiple cars, involved Ikeguchi repeatedly trying to evade arrest, and after being taken to the hospital, she allegedly tried to escape again. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco's Third Baptist Church is now hosting a vaccine clinic for its congregants. The clinic, which is a partnership with UCSF’s Black Health Initiative and the San Francisco African American Faith-Based Coalition, is giving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those who might find it difficult to return for a second dose. [CBS SF]
- Following calls to reverse its board's historic decision to stop granting degrees and stop accepting incoming students after this fall, there have been calls by alumni and Rep. Barbara Lee to reverse the decision. Mills College President Elizabeth Hillman says that "if we could have done this, we already would have done it," and "We've gotten pretty small and that's the market telling us things." [SF Business Times]
- San Francisco, Marin, and Santa Clara counties are all expected to move into the state's "Orange" tier for reopening this week, which will include 50% indoor capacity at restaurants. [NBC Bay Area]
- A large crowd gathered in the Castro Sunday for a march to combat hate and show solidarity with the Asian community in the wake of the mass shooting in Atlanta and other recent local incidents. [Examiner / KRON4]
- A fatal crash closed the southbound lanes of Highway 85 in the South Bay on Sunday night, and a second fatal crash occurred on the same road Sunday as well. [Chronicle]
- A two-year-old girl was injured in Oakley after being stepped on by a horse on Sunday. [CBS SF]
- A new study suggests that Americans, on average, gained two pounds per month during the pandemic. [New York Times]