- The SFPD says it will step up patrols in response to the spike in attacks on elderly Asian residents. Police Chief Bill Scott was addressing the issue of hate crimes against Asians just as a homeless man was attacking to elderly Asian people on Market Street Wednesday morning. [ABC 7]
- FEMA will be reimbursing families of COVID-19 victims for funeral expenses. The money comes from a $2 billion fund in the CARES Act, and here is where to apply. [ABC 7]
- Tyrell Wilson, a man shot by a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy after allegedly throwing rocks at cars on a Danville freeway on March 11 and approaching the deputy with a knife, has died. Wilson's family has engaged civil rights attorney John Burris, and they are questioning the "truthfulness" of the account by the deputy, who fatally shot another man in 2018. [KTVU]
- Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for a 2-year-old Oakland boy abducted two days ago. [KTVU]
- A fire swept through a home in South San Jose early this morning, on the 21000 block of Bertram Rd. near Cinnabar Hills Rd., injuring one man and killing a dog. [CBS SF]
- A small group of Oakland teachers staged a protest Wednesday, defying union leaders and rejecting a tentative agreement to reopen public schools in April. [Chronicle]
- The family of 18-year-old Tyler Turner of Los Banos, who died in a skydiving accident in 2016, just won a $40 million lawsuit against the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center. [KTXL]
- Authorities believe a mountain lion is responsible for killing a pet dog in Woodside on Wednesday night. [KRON4]
- Vladimir Putin didn't like being called a "killer" by Joe Biden, so be brought Americans' slaughter of Native Americans, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the bombing of the Japanese in World War II. [Associated Press]
- Intelligence officials knew about Putin's efforts to hurt Joe Biden't candidacy and help Trump throughout 2020, but they did not quickly make the information public because of pressure from Trump. [New York Times]