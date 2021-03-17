- San Francisco surprisingly has a $125 million projected surplus for this fiscal year — thanks to real estate transfer taxes and property taxes — and the mayor and Board of Supes has apparently reach an agreement for what to do with it. The money will be used to help those impacted by the COVID pandemic, including small businesses, renters, art programs and overdose prevention. [Examiner]
- Remember poor, mentally ill Marilyn Hartman, the serial stowaway? She's mostly Chicago's problem now, and yesterday she escaped from a residential detention facility with an ankle monitor on and made it to O'Hare Airport before being arrested yet again. [KRON4]
- A sink hole has apparently opened up in the vicinity of Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue, which was impacting traffic in the area Wednesday afternoon. [Alert SF]
- The SFPD announced arrests of three suspects in the February 23 laundromat assault on a 67-year-old Asian man near Chinatown. [CBS SF]
- Wetness returns to the Bay Wednesday night, with light showers at first, light to moderate rain on Thursday, and some more showers into Friday morning. [ABC7]
- For the record, Senator Dianne Feinstein insists she will not be leaving the Senate even if her husband takes an ambassadorship in Europe. [Chronicle]
- UCSF is conducting a study on how vaccinated people's stress levels, mood, and sleep may impact the quality of their immune response — and therefore the immunity conferred by the vaccine. [ABC7]
- The IRS today announced that your taxes are not due until May 17. [CNBC]
- Sonoma County is contracting with a South Korean artificial intelligence company to use fire-detection software to help combat wildfires without human fire watchers. [KRON4]
- Outdoor sports will return for a brief period this academic year at SF public schools. [Examiner]