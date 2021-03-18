The Golden Gate Bridge had standstill traffic Thursday afternoon after all northbound lanes were blocked following an injury crash near the vista point on the north end of the bridge.

As KRON4 reports, the crash occurred sometime before 3 p.m., and the extent of the injuries involved was not yet known. A Twitter user replied that the lanes were cleared around 3:15, but it would take a while for traffic to clear.

The crash happened on the Sausalito side, in the vicinity of the Vista Point exit. Cars were backed up well into the Presidio in San Francisco

Lanes finally cleared, but it will take a while to recover! — Michael McGauley (@McGauley2) March 18, 2021

Photo: Jesse Collins