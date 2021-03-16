- SF Mayor London Breed said in comments today that if the city advances to the "Orange" tier next week as is expected, there probably won't be things like 50%-capacity indoor dining just yet. "We are going to continue to probably be more conservative than the state will allow in order to make sure that I never have to get up here and close down our city again," she said. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody reflects back on the weekend a year ago when she and her local colleagues realized they needed a full shelter-in-place order. "We had no treatment, no vaccine, we didn’t have enough personal protective equipment. We just didn’t have the tools. And shelter in place, that’s a pretty big tool to use, but very effective." [Chronicle]
- A 59-year-old Asian man suffered head injuries in an attack on the 600 block of Market Street in San Francisco on Monday, the SFPD says. [NBC Bay Area]
- A new development in the Dianne Feinstein drama: Senator Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, is reportedly seeking an overseas post — an ambassadorship in a European capital, perhaps — and if Feinstein joined him it might make for a simpler exit from the Senate than a retirement. [New York Times]
- BART officials announced some minor schedule changes Tuesday that they say will allow for the addition of 26 additional weekday trips during commute hours when ridership data shows they are needed. [CBS SF]
- United Airlines announced that it is restoring some routes out of SFO, including a flight to Costa Rica and an SFO-JFK flight that hasn't existed in six years. [SF Business Times]
- Newsom said today that he is "worried" about the recall effort, but he noted this is the sixth effort to recall him so far in his two years in office. [ABC 7]
- An explosion from a huge cache of fireworks rattled a neighborhood today in the SoCal city of Ontario. [CBS SF]
Photo: Fran/Unsplash