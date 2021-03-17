- Commuter traffic around the Bay, one year after the shelter-in-place order, has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels. Bridge traffic is at about 85% of what it was before the pandemic began. [NBC Bay Area]
- A manhunt ensued Tuesday night in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood, following a fatal shooting in Castro Valley and a police pursuit of three suspects. The suspects fled on foot after abandoning their vehicle on Highway 24. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- Supervisor Dean Preston was talking Tuesday about the issue of homes and apartments left empty across the city, and how to "activate them." He's proposing something like Vancouver's "Empty Homes Tax," which has reportedly reduced vacancy around the city since it was passed. [Examiner]
- Eight people were shot Tuesday evening in the Atlanta area in a crime that is being widely seen as an anti-Asian hate crime, and domestic terrorism. Six of the victims were Asian, at least four Korean American, and seven of the victims were women at two different massage parlors. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody. [New York Times]
- Solano County, in the North Bay, just expanded vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and up. [KRON4]
- Rents in SF seem to be holding steady for the moment, with the weighted average asking rent at $3,100, which is down 22% year over year. [Socketsite]
- After yet another sideshow in East Oakland on Saturday night — in which two bystanders were injured — residents are once again frustrated and demanding more crackdowns by authorities. [CBS SF]
- In an ABC News interview on Tuesday, President Joe Biden tried to make clear to migrants, "Don't come over" the border just because you think he's "a nice guy." [ABC 7]
Photo: Jared Erondu