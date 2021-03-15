- More wintry storms will pass through the Bay today. Rain and possible hail are predicted in sporadic showers, and then wet weather returns on Thursday. [ABC 7]
- 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, the second suspect in the now infamous March 7 Uber incident in which a passenger coughed on and assaulted a driver after he threatened to end the ride because she wasn't wearing a mask, turned herself in to San Francisco police on Sunday. 26-year-old Malaysia King was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday. [Examiner]
- Today is the day that many more Californians become eligible for COVID vaccines if they have any one of a list of underlying health conditions — and in San Francisco the list includes mental and behavioral disorders. [KTVU]
- COVID is surging again in Europe, as vaccinations have not rolled out quickly, and Italy is once again locking down. [New York Times]
- Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship are looking back on their ordeal of one year ago. [KRON4]
- San Francisco-based bridal and prom dress designer Jessica McClintock died last month at the age of 90 and her death was just reported over the weekend. [CBS SF]
- A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the Oakmont neighborhood in Santa Rosa. [NBC Bay Area]
- Netflix's Mank leads the Oscar nominations with 10, and Chloe Zhao, the director of Nomadland, has made history as the first female director of color to be nominated. [New York Times]
- The Slanted Door isn't going anywhere, and rumors that it's closing are false — but it is undergoing a renovation while it's temporarily closed. [Chronicle]
