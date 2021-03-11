The woman who yelled at, insulted, coughed on, and assaulted an Uber driver on Sunday because he told her to put on a mask, as seen in widely publicized video of the incident, may end up being charged with a crime.

The SFPD issued a statement Wednesday via Twitter saying that the department's Robbery Unit was investigating the case, after the woman was seen grabbing the driver's phone off his dash mount, and pulling his mask off, before ultimately giving the phone back to him. As the police describe it, "An altercation occurred and a second passenger reached over the driver’s seat (from the rear seat area) and stole the driver’s cellphone from his hands."

After the driver ended the ride and let them out a few blocks from where he picked them up in the Bayview, one of the other women in the car reached into his open passenger-side window and allegedly sprayed pepper spray into the car.

(2/4) Due to this fact, the driver stopped and ended the ride a few minutes later at San Bruno and Silver Avenues. An altercation occurred and a second passenger reached over the driver’s seat (from the rear seat area) and stole the driver’s cellphone from his hands. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2021



The three women got out of the vehicle at San Bruno and Silver avenues, but not before hurling swears and insults at the driver, Subhakar Khadka, an immigrant from Nepal. As he told KPIX on Monday, he believes that when the women heard his accent "they realized I’m [not] among one of them, so it’s easy for them to intimidate me."

As Khadka told ABC 7, there were also threats of greater violence. "She started taunting me, cursing me, questioning me about being a man. The ladies were even talking about shooting me, calling their cousins to shoot me. They were making fun of my race," he said.

Incidentally, a GoFundMe that was started for the driver has raised over $60,000 and counting.

Watch the video again below, if you need. As far as SFist is aware, no arrests have yet been made in the case, but Wednesday's statement suggests that arrests may be coming.

The young woman who caused most of the drama has not been publicly identified, however she did take to Instagram on Monday to defend herself, and walk around in her bra and panties saying, "I’m an entire dumpster fire of trash but while I’m here, lemme get some followers." Her Instagram account is here, but she finally made it private in the last hour.

Bb girl really said “I’m an entire dumpster fire of trash but while I’m here, lemme get some followers” pic.twitter.com/1WLjRNR04r — Taylor Cardace (@TaylorCardace) March 9, 2021

She claimed in the Instagram Live video that she and her friends were mad at the driver because he wanted to let them off "in the 'hood" without protection, and without waiting for them to get another car — another car whose driver would no doubt have told her the same thing: "Put on a mask."

She also claimed she wanted to "sue Uber," and said, "That's why I take Lyft!"

Both Uber and Lyft quickly responded on social media and said they were banning the woman from their platforms — with Uber calling the incident "appalling."

The deplorable woman's Instagram account suggests she's a breeder of English bulldogs based in Los Angeles, and photos show her maskless in airports in recent weeks in Las Vegas and Miami.

Photo via Instagram

Previously: Awful Woman Coughs on SF Uber Driver, Tries to Steal His Phone After Being Told to Wear a Mask