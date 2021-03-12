- San Francisco is giving out its first 1,000 shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this morning at the City College vaccination site. Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax is expected to be on hand to answer questions. [ABC 7]
- In what appears to have been a random accident, two Oakland police officers were injured when they were struck by a car while standing outside their patrol vehicle at the corner of Seminary and Roberts avenues on Thursday. Both were hospitalized in stable condition. [CBS SF]
- There was a small fire at the Tesla factory in Fremont on Thursday. The cause of the fire was said to be molten aluminum and hydraulic fluid, with the hydraulic fluid being identified as the primary source of the fire. [CBS SF]
- Talking to students around the Bay Area, there has been a "mental-health pandemic" caused by distance learning and lack of social outlets. [ABC 7]
- The coyote that attacked multiple people in the Lamorinda area has been captured and killed. [Chronicle]
- On Thursday the SF Planning Commission approved a six-story residential project that's headed for the SF Auto Works site at 1021 Valencia, near 21st. [Mission Local]
- Ike Shehadeh of Ike's Love & Sandwiches says he still has hope for San Francisco. [SF Business Times]
- After failing to sell the 29-story building it purchased in SoMa two years ago, Juul is considering pivoting to re-leasing the building. [SF Business Times]
- A Portland, Oregon man, 53-year-old Christopher Lovrien, has been arrested and charged with two murders that occurred two decades apart — after authorities discovered dismembered remains at his home when they were investigating a cold-case murder from 1999. [New York Times]
- A trial has found that a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, made by American company Novavax, is 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain, and fairly effective against newer variants as well. [KRON4]
- Netflix is maybe sorta starting to crack down on people sharing accounts, with pop-up warnings and prompts to sign up for your own account being "tested," but so far you can just dismiss the warning and move on. [CNN]