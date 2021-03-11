A suspect in a residential burglary in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood died Tuesday night following a brief pursuit in which he was reportedly jumping from roof to roof between multiple buildings.

San Francisco police say they were responding to a report of a burglary on the 2600 block of Hyde Street at around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, and they found evidence of a forced entry there. While on the scene, they spotted a possible suspect leaping around on nearby rooftops, between three-story buildings on Hyde, and then on the 800 block of Bay Street. Then, police say, they lost sight of him.

The block in question

The suspect was then discovered wedged in a narrow space between two buildings, and he required a "confined space rescue."

The San Francisco Fire Department extricated the man, after which they determined he needed medical attention. Life-saving measures were taken, but the suspect died at the scene, apparently from injuries he sustained in his fall.

The suspect has not been publicly identified. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the death.

Police are still seeking information in the case, and they ask that anyone with information about the incident should call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Photo via Google Street View