A multi-car injury collision shut down four westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge Wednesday night just before 7 p.m., leading to significant traffic. One of the drivers involved in the crash reportedly jumped off the Bay Bridge after the crash occurred, just west of Treasure Island, and the Coast Guard was still searching for the driver Thursday morning. [CBS SF]

One of the drivers involved in the crash reportedly jumped off the Bay Bridge after the crash occurred, just west of Treasure Island, and the Coast Guard was still searching for the driver Thursday morning. [CBS SF] A new poll finds that one in five Americans lost a loved one or friend to the pandemic. [Associated Press]

More CVS locations around the Bay Area will be starting to give out COVID vaccines, the company announced Thursday. [KRON4]

Two deplorable teens from Solano County, ages 17 and 15, were arrested in connection with a takeover robbery of a CVS store in Martinez on Wednesday morning. [Bay City News]

A 47-year-old man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs and in medical distress died while in police custody in Richmond on Wednesday, shortly after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a business. [Bay City News]

The San Francisco Unified School District has opened its own vaccination site for teachers, offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine at 555 Franklin Street. [KRON4]

Middle and high schools in Pleasanton are welcoming back all students today for in-person classes. [KTVU]

Bars and restaurants in the South Bay are reportedly having trouble finding skilled bartenders to fill shifts as businesses reopen, with a kind of "creative brain drain" in the industry and some reluctant to take part-time jobs that won't last. [KRON4]

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday morning starting at 5:19 a.m. PT, and Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra are hosting. [ABC 7]

Photo: Logan Easterling

If you are in crisis, text "BAY" to 741741 for free, 24/7, confidential crisis support from Crisis Text Line. And if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you or they should call the San Francisco Suicide Prevention crisis line at 415-781-0500.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: do not leave the person alone; remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt; and call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.