- San Francisco is expected to reach the "Orange" tier, which will allow 50%-capacity indoor dining, on March 23. Mayor London Breed said the city is "trending fast" in the right direction, and as we know SF already qualifies for "Orange" status but the state makes a county wait three weeks. [Chronicle]
- Salesforce has backed out of a lease in an unbuilt tower in the Transbay District that is supposed to be as tall as Salesforce Tower. The developer says it has more interest in the office portion of the tower, called only Parcel F at this point. [SF Business Times / Chronicle]
- The homeless man who was set on fire in East Oakland last week has died from his injuries. Police are withholding the man's name, but he reportedly died at 4 p.m. Monday. [KTVU]
- The SF Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve legislation for $5 hazard pay for grocery workers. [Examiner]
- Oakland police are investigating a strong-arm robbery and assault on a 75-year-old man early Tuesday morning in the area of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street. [KRON4]
- The campaign to recall DA Chesa Boudin has begun collecting signatures. [Chronicle]
- Nine people were stuck in freezing snow north of Sacramento in three vehicles, without food or water, for at least 12 hours between Friday and Saturday. [SFGate]
- Mister Jiu's has a cookbook coming out, and the Liberty roast duck takes 10 to 14 days for curing, and includes the use of a bicycle pump to pump air under the skin. [Eater]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images