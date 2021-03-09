The CA state assembly is considering a bill to remove gender labels from department store toy sections, and Tucker Carlson will surely have his yo-yos in a bunch over this one.

In light of the current “discourse” on Dr. Seuss and the formerly-Mr. Potato Head, a new bill in the California state assembly is certain to receive vastly more attention than any other bill state in America currently sitting in an obscure Business, Professions, & Consumer Protection committee.

The bill in question here is AB1084, coauthored by by Campbell state assemblymember and California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus chair Evan Low, and and the Los Angeles Times reports, would ban separate boys’ and girls’ sections in toy sections of department stores.

“In the state of California, where we hope to inspire, for example, more girls to get into science and engineering and mathematics, we want to ensure that those periodic tables and dinosaurs are not in the boys’ section,” Low told the LA Times. “We just want to let kids be kids.”

This is hardly a new idea. Target phased out their gendered toy sections more than five years ago, Walmart did so about a year after, though their website still has “Boys’ Toys” and “Girls’ Toys” sections.

It’s a nanny-state bill, alright (though let’s be honest — nannies serve an important societal function! The world might be a better place if more nannies went into public policy), and here are the specifics: The bill only applies to stores with more than 500 employees. No individual toy is illegal, they just cannot be segregated by gender aisles or signage. Stores not in compliance could be fined up to $1,000, which seems not much to a store that employs more than 500 people.

The idea of gender-neutral toy sections is not unlike gender-neutral washrooms. It inspired outrage ten years ago, but is now just normal and commonplace. Yet social conservatives are in dire need of outrage now that COVID-19 deaths are sharply declining, Biden’s relief bill has 70% approval, and the storming of the US capitol leaves them looking pretty damned bad. So expect this to be a lead story with the Hannity and Newsmax set.

Image: Target