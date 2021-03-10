- A lightning strike in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood on Tuesday blasted apart a redwood tree and sent tree fragments through windows of nearby homes. Thankfully, damage was minimal and no one was injured. [CBS SF]
- An overturned big rig was causing major delays on eastbound I-580 in Livermore this morning. [KRON4]
- A Stanford study has found that distance learning hurt students' reading skills, and there could be long-lasting effects. [ABC 7]
- A man and his two dogs had to be rescued Tuesday evening after a fall down a cliff at Fort Funston. [CBS SF]
- Follow this Twitter account for alerts about when new appointments become available at the Moscone Center and elsewhere in the Bay Area. [KRON4]
- The Alameda City Police Department, acting on a tip from a citizen, arrested three meth heads early Tuesday who are suspected of stealing catalytic converters from area cars. [Bay City News]
- Controversy over the development of housing at People's Park in Berkeley has now led to threatening graffiti appearing at the homes of UC Berkeley staff members connected with the project. [Berkeleyside]
- Vallejo police last week arrested 26-year-old Deshawn K. Hall in connection with a 2018 murder in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a warrant from Albuquerque police. [CBS SF]
- Stanford Health Care just had to cancel 6,000 vaccine appointments due to lack of supply. [NBC Bay Area]
- On Tuesday, Alaska became the first state to open vaccinations up to all residents ages 16 and over. [Associated Press]
- President Biden is announcing today that the U.S. is buying 100 million more doses of the Johnson & Johnson and vaccine to be delivered in the months after June. [Associated Press]
Photo: Johannes Plenio