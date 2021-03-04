A man whose age and identity are still not known was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after apparently being set ablaze in East Oakland.

Oakland Police say they responded to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue, near Hale Avenue in the Brookfield Village neighborhood, at 8 p.m. Wednesday and found bystanders extinguishing flames on a man who was on fire. As NBC Bay Area reports, the man was transported to the burn unit at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco where he was sedated and reported to be in stable condition later on Wednesday night.

The victim reportedly suffered third-degree burns over much of his body.

As the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters also responded to the scene along with a fire investigator and paramedics.

OPD officers in the felony assault unit responded to the scene on Douglas Avenue at 10 p.m., and preliminary details suggest that a suspect doused the victim in an accelerant and set him on fire. Investigators say the man appeared to be transient or homeless, and is an Oakland resident.

Police say that no suspect has been identified.

Information leading to the arrest of a suspect comes with a $5,000 reward from the OPD. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at 510-777-8572.