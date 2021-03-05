- California officials announced Friday that large venues like stadiums and theme parks can reopen next month — albeit under strict attendance capacities. “California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible,” Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said in a statement; on-site attendance for sporting events and other large-scale places where the public can gather may increase to 20% in counties under CA’s Red Tier, with capacity caps slightly loosening all the way up to the state's Yellow Tier — its least restrictive — which allows for 67% of normal attendance. [Chronicle]
- A former State Department aide in the Tr*mp Administration was charged with participating in the insurrection at the Capitol. Federico Klein, who had also worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, had "verbally and physically" engaged with present officers trying to contain the mob that unforgettable Wednesday afternoon; he was seen wearing a "Make America Great Again” hat while trying to actively overturn the government. [KRON4]
- From otters to outdoor dining, here’s a look back at this week's reopenings (that are still slated to continue into the weekend). [KQED]
- 102-year-old Tosca Cafe has reopened its parklet after a months-long shuttering; indoor dining is expected to come soon, as well. [Hoodline]
- The perpetually troubled and infamous 7-Eleven store in the Castro has, alas, closed after having its last full day of operation Thursday, March 4. [Hoodline]
- There are still a lot of questions – and concerns, and doubts — about how well in-person learning will go in Oakland this spring. [Oaklandside]
- Police are still looking for a vehicle involved in Tuesday's fatal pedestrian strike at Mission and Geneva Streets that killed a 79-year-old woman. [KPIX]
- Citing an inability to pay its still-existing mortgage debts, the Fairmont in San Jose has filed for bankruptcy. [KRON4]
- A friendly, queer reminder that the "SAVE the Oasis Telethon" will start tomorrow at noon; the hope is that the event will help raise some $100K, funds that will be used "to save the iconic queer SOMA nightclub." [Facebook]
Image: Getty Images/DanCardiff