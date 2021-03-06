After being in session for more than 25 hours, the Senate has now passed President Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill . The package was passed on a party-line vote of 50 to 49, which will now provide direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extend emergency unemployment benefits, and more. [CNBC]

These 10 Bay Area zip codes have received priority after California designated 40% of all vaccine doses to the most vulnerable neighborhoods in the state; among those neighborhoods include Fruitvale, East Oakland, and Vallejo. [SFGate]

34 Trinity Arts & News is getting a new long-term lease in the Financial District. [Hoodline]

A study from the California Policy Lab shows that the all-too-covered California exodus was more of an in-migration, rather than a large-scale exit from the state. [NBC Bay Area]

As Oracle Park plans to revamp next month, shouldering businesses are eager to welcome Giants fans to buy their goods again. [KRON4]

Part of Google’s $1 billion affordable housing initiative, which was announced in 2019, has landed in Potrero Hill. [Hoodline]

And Amanda Gorman — the history-making poet who recited her piece, "The Hill We Climb" at Biden's inauguration — was racially profiled before the weekend... going into her own apartment building. [Instagram]

Image: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks out of the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed the latest COVID-19 relief bill by 50 to 49 on a party-line vote, after an all night session. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)