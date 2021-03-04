A 31-year-old man suffered a life-threatening bullet wound Thursday morning in a shooting not far from the 16th and Mission BART station.

The shooting happened on Wiese Street, an alley that runs between 15th and 16th streets, between Mission and Valencia, at 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

As Bay City News reports, the victim was dropped off at SF General with a life-threatening gunshot wound, and that was how police first learned of the shooting.

The shot may have come from a vehicle, as there is mention in the report of a suspect vehicle, however no description of either the suspect or a vehicle has been provided.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Image via Google Streetview