- San Francisco broke ground on a 96-unit supportive housing project for formerly homeless people near Market and Van Ness today. It's part of a 600-unit development in what's called the "Hub" neighborhood. [Examiner]
- A 168-unit residential development on Florida Street in the Mission District has gotten Planning approval. It's a market-rate development on what's currently a parking lot, and the developers are paying in-lieu fees to cover their affordable housing mandate. [SF Business Times]
- California is setting aside 40% of its vaccine doses for people residing in 400 zip codes that score the lowest in terms of an equity metric. [KTVU]
- San Mateo County is now the first in the Bay Area to be able to say that 25% of its residents have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine. [KTVU]
- Indoor sports for high schoolers, like basketball and wrestling, will be allowed under California regulations with testing protocols after a new court settlement, but local jurisdictions don't have to opt in. [Mercury News]
- The 60-year-old Arkansas man who was photographed on January 6 putting his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk yelled at a judge during a hearing today because he says it's "not fair" that he's still sitting in jail. [KRON4]
- President Biden blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott today calling his lifting of the state's mask mandate a "big mistake." [ABC 7]
- The U.S. reached a new milestone of 2 million vaccinations per day as of Thursday. [New York Times]
