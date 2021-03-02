- San Francisco is expected to return to the "Red" tier for reopening today, along with Santa Clara and Napa counties. The move means that indoor dining can resume at 25% capacity as soon as Wednesday, and gyms can reopen as well. [KTVU]
- A group of Berkeley mothers calling themselves Guerilla Momz posted a video on YouTube of the local teachers' union president dropping his young daughter off at a private preschool. The group is trying to pressure teachers to return to in-person learning, and the union has been pushing back. [Chronicle]
- A new vaccination site at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds has opened just for teachers, with capacity vaccinate 500 per day. [Bay City News]
- A search is on for two suspects who committed a home-invasion robbery on a quiet street in Orinda on Sunday afternoon. [KRON4]
- Specialty's, the downtown cookie and sandwich spot that dramatically shuttered all 50 of its locations last May, has reopened in Mountain View. [Chronicle]
- A shipping container filled with 500 bikes that were being donated to Botswana that was stolen from outside a bike shop in Novato has been found, with all the bikes still inside. [Marin Independent Journal]
- A Southern California nurse who became infected with COVID-19 weeks after her second vaccine shot is telling her story as a testament to the fact that the vaccine works — and she didn't get severely ill. [ABC 7]
- Victims of unemployment-check fraud in California are now getting 1099 forms from the EDD saying they owe taxes on money they never received. [CBS SF]
- Six books by Dr. Seuss will no longer be published due to offensive and racist images they contain, including And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street and If I Ran the Zoo. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images