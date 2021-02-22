- The Mayor’s Office of Housing says it is pushing building owners that have below-market-rate units (BMRs) to lower the rental rates to reflect the local market. This comes after a story last week that found that BMR tenants in some buildings are currently paying more than what market-rate units are renting for. [CBS SF]
- A Sunday night drive-by shooting at 19th and Capp streets in San Francisco left one 26-year-old man injured. The shooting happened at 9:49 p.m., and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. [CBS SF]
- The U.S. officially reached the milestone of 500,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic today, and the number is still, of course, rising. [Associated Press / New York Times]
- A rare pygmy sperm whale washed ashore at North Salmon Creek Beach in Sonoma County on Sunday, and now scientists are performing a necropsy and trying to figure out what killed it. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County announced that it is allowing more outdoor recreational activities to take place, including outdoor youth sports, performing arts, swimming and more starting on Feb. 26. [KRON4]
- The four-member Oakley Union Elementary School District Board in the far East Bay just resigned after they were heard in a virtual meeting that they did not thing was public disparaging parents and using profanity. [Associated Press]
- Dead Kennedys frontman and former SF mayoral candidate Jello Biafra has written a song to celebrate Rush Limbaugh's death. [SF Weekly]
- Impeach Thomas! Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a dissent that he mostly believes Trump's baseless claims about rampant election fraud, or at least the possibility of it. [CNN]
- After feeling under the weather for a couple of days, Steph Curry returned to practice with the Warriors Monday morning and is expected to play Tuesday night's game against the Knicks. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Nathan Barteau