- Gyms and restaurants in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties are preparing to open back up this week as the counties are likely to be moved into the state's "Red" tier as of today. [CBS SF]
- The Berkeley City Council is voting today on a set of recommendations for reforms to the police department, which include ceasing traffic stops for low-level offenses like failure to wear a seatbelt. [Chronicle]
- Volunteers are going door to door in the Mission District to sign up residents for vaccinations ahead of expanded availability for restaurant workers and others. [Mission Local]
- On Monday, SF Mayor London Breed announced a $2.5 million addition to the eight-month-old African American Small Business Revolving Loan Fund, expanding the fund to $6.3 million. [CBS SF]
- Parts of the Bay Area, particularly in the North Bay mountains, will be seeing gusty winds over the next two days, with peak winds during the day on Wednesday. [KRON4]
- The widow of a man who was killed in an avalanche at Lake Tahoe's Alpine Meadows ski resort last January, as well as a woman who was also swept up in the avalanche but did not die, are now suing the ski resort. [Associated Press]
- Yet another tragedy has occurred in rough waters off the NorCal coast: A Salinas father has apparently drowned after trying to rescue his 12-year-old son near Moss Landing on Sunday. [KSBW]
- A new small-scale study by the CDC suggests that teachers are most often the vectors of COVID transmission in schools, not students, and the most common transmission points are teacher to teacher. [KTVU]
- A week after a stalemate, Facebook has struck a deal to host news content links in Australia. [New York Times]
- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expected to face a tough confirmation hearing today, with questions from Senate Republicans about his qualifications to be Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary. [New York Times]
Photo: Nomadic Julien