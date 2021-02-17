- Kaiser Permanente has been slower to vaccinate seniors than most other health systems, and it's apparently because they received less allocation of vaccine from the state than they need. Kaiser is still prioritizing people 75 and up while other systems and counties have gone to 65 and up, and they say their share of vaccine supplies does not reflect how many members they have in the state. [Chronicle]
- An intense search is on for a teenage boy from Point Richmond who went missing after exiting a rideshare vehicle on the Richmond Bridge last Wednesday night. 17-year-old Antoine Whittley spoke to a friend by cellphone and said he thought he was being followed, and he hasn't been heard from since. [CBS SF]
- The City of Berkeley, which was the first in the nation to enact single-family zoning in 1916 under racist auspices, is looking to do away with it completely. The city would join others that believe such zoning is preventing the construction of more affordable multi-family housing. [Berkeleyside]
- A 19-year-old known gang member in Watsonville has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a friend while drunkenly playing with a gun. [CBS SF]
- Ah how things change: This week, both the Chronicle and SFGate have separate pieces about how people fleeing San Francisco haven't, in large part, fled very far — and in the cases of the tech wealthy, many are reportedly just kicking back in Costa Rica or Mexico and are eager to come back when stuff is back open.
- A coyote that attacked a three-year-old child in Moraga on Tuesday has been linked by DNA with three other attacks on humans in the last year. [KRON4]
- A study of hotel sales in California finds that sellers got better prices for their properties by selling to the state's Project Homekey, to create permanent housing for the homeless. [SF Business Times]
- A 34-year-old waitress in New York was fired for refusing to get a COVID vaccine — she claims she's not an anti-vaxxer, but wanted to "study its effects on fertility" before getting it. [New York Times]