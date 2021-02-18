- The Moscone Center vaccination site reopens Monday, but there is reportedly a backlog of thousands of appointments that need to be rescheduled. Also, there is confusion about who's allowed to cross the bridge to get vaccines at the FEMA-run Oakland Coliseum site. [ABC 7]
- COVID's impact on the U.S. population can be seen in a full one-year drop in life expectancy for the first half of 2020. Among the Black population, the drop was 2.7 years, wiping away 20 years of gains. [New York Times]
- Santa Clara County is expanding vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B — which includes teachers, food/agriculture workers, childcare workers, and emergency service personnel — on February 28. [ABC 7]
- The latest prediction from UCSF Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Robert Wachter on when we'll be back to pre-pandemic life if all goes well: October. [NBC Bay Area]
- Part of Ninth Street in West Oakland has been renamed for Black Panther Party cofounder Huey P. Newton. [CBS SF]
- A formerly homeless Oakland man is leading a group whose mission is to clean up trash in and around homeless encampments, without disturbing occupants or their belongings. [CBS SF]
- Tahoe-area communities are clamping down on short-term rentals, limiting their numbers and creating new rules for how they should be managed. [Chronicle]
- Airbnb is opening an Atlanta "technical hub" that sounds a lot like a second headquarters, ultimately home to hundreds of technical and non-technical jobs. [SF Business Times]
- Of course Senator Ted Cruz is fleeing Texas during a crisis to go on vacation in Mexico with his family. [Associated Press]