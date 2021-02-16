- The SFPD was out in force investigating a shooting in Visitacion Valley Tuesday afternoon. The police were in the vicinity of Tucker Avenue and Rutand Street, combing the area for "several" suspects, and it's unclear if anyone was hurt in the shooting. [Chronicle]
- Oakland police are investigating two homicides that occurred in or near city parks since Sunday. One person was found dead in tent Sunday evening at a homeless encampment in Oakland’s Mosswood Park, and a fatal shooting was reported near Lafayette Park, on 10th Street, Monday evening. [CBS SF]
- A drive-through mass-vaccination site has opened two days a week at SFO's long-term parking garage, for San Mateo County residents over 65. Appointments are available 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to noon, only. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Presidio Trust just for the first time hired a third-party management company to oversee its popular event and wedding venues. SoCal-based Wedgewood Weddings & Events now has exclusive catering rites at the Golden Gate Club, the Log Cabin, and the Chapel of Our Lady in the Presidio, under a new contract. [SF Business Times]
- In addition to looking to sublease a piece of its Mission Bay campus, Uber is now marketing 131,000 square feet of its office and warehouse space at Pier 70 in Dogpatch as well. [SF Business Times]
- Sadly for this year's seniors at Stanford University, commencement will be virtual once again. [KRON4]
- Los Angeles County announced today that some essential workers, including grocery and childcare workers, would begin being eligible for vaccinations on March 1. [LA Times]
- New COVID cases in California fell below summertime peak numbers over the holiday weekend for the first time in months. [East Bay Times]
- Amy Cooper, the New York woman charged with making a false report against a Black birdwatcher who complained about her off-leash dog in Central Park, had the charge against her dismissed today. [New York Times]
Photo: Chris LaBasco/Getty Images