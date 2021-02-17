- A person was struck and killed Tuesday night after reportedly walking in the eastbound lanes of I-80 in San Francisco near the Bay Bay Bridge. The pedestrian reportedly walked onto the freeway from the Bryant Street onramp and was walking in the middle of the roadway slowing traffic before ultimately being hit. [Bay City News]
- What's likely to be a contentious hearing on the fate of that 150-foot-tall observation wheel in Golden Gate Park begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Historic Preservation Commission will be hearing public comment and voting on a proposal by Rec & Parks to extend the contract with the Ferris wheel's vendor through 2025, and environmentalists and others don't like this at all. [CBS SF]
- The mass power outages in Texas are far worse than what California dealt with last summer, but the causes are similar. In both cases, these were weather-caused stresses on aging power grids that have inadequate backup storage. [Chronicle]
- One of the Lunar New Year ox statues around SF, the one in Union Square, has already been vandalized and is missing a horn. [ABC 7]
- A Vallejo store owner was shot and critically injured during a robbery Tuesday night and needed to be airlifted to a hospital. [KRON4]
- The Berkeley Unified School District and its teachers union reached an agreement Tuesday night to reopen schools in March once teachers begin being vaccinated. [CBS SF]
- The drive-through vaccination site at SFO's long-term parking garage that opened last week is under consideration to become a long-term site for San Mateo County, potentially able to vaccinate 11,000 people per day. [KRON4]
- The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton is now open as a mass-vaccination site. [KTVU]
- Trump has at least been reduced to releasing statements via press release now that he doesn't have Twitter, and he would like everyone to know that he thinks Mitch McConnell is a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." [Associated Press]
- Also, Trump's decrepit Trump Plaza hotel and casino in Atlantic City was demolished this morning. [CNN / Associated Press]
