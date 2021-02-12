If you are over 65 and live in the Mission, Bernal Heights, Excelsior, Dogpatch, or Potrero Hill and haven't yet received a COVID vaccine, you can now drop in and get one at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital any day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The SF Department of Public Health announced the availability of these new drop-in vaccinations on Thursday via Twitter, which are specifically for seniors in zip codes 94107, 94110, and 94112 — which represent the neighborhoods mentioned above. Drop-in vaccination is also available to seniors in zip codes 94124 and 94134 — Bayview/Hunters Point and Visitacion Valley — at SF General (1001 Potrero Avenue, Building 30), or at the Southeast Health Center (2401 Keith Street) in the Bayview, which began doing vaccinations without appointments last week.

Both locations will now provide free vaccines between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with proof of zip code and age required, to anyone in those five zip codes. Supplies will dictate how many vaccines are given each day.

These drop-in vaccine sites are part of the city's ongoing effort to prioritize vaccinations for neighborhoods that have been hardest hit in terms of COVID infections and deaths.

Community vaccination sites that require appointments, like one that opened last week at 24th and Capp in the Mission, are also addressing vaccination equity.

Mayor London Breed this week said that the city had reached a new milestone on Monday vaccinating 5,000 residents in a single day, and the goal is to be vaccinating more than 10,000 people per day. The mass-vaccination site at the Moscone Center alone is ramping up to do 10,000 shots per day.

Breed also announced that residents eligible in Phase 1B — which includes restaurant and grocery store workers, teachers, police, and emergency services personnel — will start getting their vaccines on February 24.