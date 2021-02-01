A second outdoor, walk-up vaccination site has opened in San Francisco, this one, in the Mission District, intended to increase equity of vaccine distribution in one of the hardest-hit communities in the pandemic.

Following the soft-launch of the drive-through mass-vaccination site at City College ten days ago, the City of San Francisco has opened a smaller-scale, community vaccination site in a parking lot a block from the BART station at 24th and Mission streets that is capable of vaccinating 400 people per day. To start, as Mission Local reports, the site is aiming to give out 120 shots per day, as part of its soft launch, and it will be doing so during limited hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.

Ramping up to 400 vaccination per day will depend on supplies of the vaccine, and potentially longer hours of operation.

The outdoor facility is the result of a partnership between UCSF, the Latino Task Force, and the SF Department of Public Health, which have also partnered to host pop-up testing sites in this neighborhood over the last year. The current testing site at the 24th Street BART station plaza, run by Unidos en Salud, also runs four days per week, as the Chronicle notes.

"COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted our Latino community, which is why it’s so important that we’re bringing these vaccines directly to the neighborhoods that have been hit so hard," said Mayor London Breed in a statement announcing the launch of the site.

"We're ready to administer 10,000 doses per day [across the city], but ensuring equitable distribution requires meeting people where they are, especially in the communities that have been hardest hit," Breed said on Twitter, adding that more neighborhood vaccination sites like this one will be opening up in Visitacion Valley, the Bayview, and elsewhere.

We're opening these sites throughout SF, in addition to three high-volume sites, to ensure we're ready for widespread distribution when supply increases. @Scott_Wiener @HillaryRonen pic.twitter.com/xWdJq8ANQw — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 1, 2021

"Today is an important milestone in our fight to combat COVID-19 and it is because of our collective partnership and trust in each other that we are able to bring forth vaccines directly to a population that has been painfully and disproportionately impacted through this pandemic,” says Jon Jacobo, Health Committee Chair of the Latino Task Force, in a statement.

Interest in being vaccinated is very high in the Mission neighborhood, as it is in much of San Francisco. Dr. Diane Havlir, a UCSF professor of medicine and a co-founder of this collaboration with the Latino Task Force tells the Chronicle, “We asked more than 5,000 adults who came for testing last month at the 24th Street BART plaza, and 86 percent said they were open to getting vaccinated.”

Currently, as with other testing sites, vaccines are being given only to healthcare workers and residents over the age of 65, and it's healthcare workers only at this site Monday and Tuesday. Things are being handled by appointment only, and eligible people should check with their healthcare provider or local clinic about scheduling.

