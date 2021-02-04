Signage has been going up and the streets are being painted this week around the Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco as it prepares to open as the city's largest mass-vaccination site.

The large-scale vaccine clinic is set to open Friday, as KTVU reports — though Supervisor Matt Haney was tweeting Wednesday that things were looking delayed — with an eventual capacity of between 7,000 and 10,000 vaccine shots per day. And for healthcare workers and residents 65 years old and up, appointments are available via the state's MyTurn site.

(Thanks to former SFist editor Brock Keeling for snapping some pics of the progress.)

Crews setting up 💉signage. pic.twitter.com/StBBF6wNPC — Brock Keeling (@BrockKeeling) February 3, 2021

Ultimately, as more vaccine becomes available and more groups become eligible for the shots, Moscone Center will become one of the key hubs of vaccination activity for San Francisco, and the one with the largest daily capacity. A drive-through vaccination center launched two weeks ago at City College, and a third large-scale site is expected to open at the wholesale produce market in the Bayview. Smaller, community-based vaccine clinics are also opening, the latest being a walk-up site for Bayview residents only — where no appointment is needed — that opened on Tuesday.

It appears that the Moscone Center will offer both drive-up and walk-up options, but appointments are required — and all the logistical details have yet to be announced.

NBC Bay Area reports that Mayor London Breed is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the Moscone opening, in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente and a consortium of healthcare providers.

Other mass-vaccination sites have been opening around the Bay Area in recent weeks, and another is opening on February 16 at the Oakland Coliseum.

But low supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines remain the biggest obstacle, with both Santa Clara and Napa counties having recently had to cancel thousands of vaccine appointments due to supply-chain issues.

Breed has said she will fight to get more supply allocated to San Francisco, but mayors and governors are saying similar things all over the country.

On the good news side of things, more companies are expected to bring their vaccines to the market soon. Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson are in late-stage clinical trials, and by they time they get approvals and begin shipping, hopefully the country will have more vaccine than it needs.

Once again sounding like he's running for mayor, Supervisor Haney introduced an ordinance at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday aimed at pushing the SF Department of Public Health to increase its transparency around vaccine distribution — including demographic and neighborhood data — and demanding it creates a centralized online hub for vaccine appointments. So far, people are being directed to ask their healthcare providers, and there's been widespread confusion among the eligible about how to get a vaccine appointment because no such centralized system exists.

It's not clear if the MyTurn site is going to be that for all SF vaccination sites, or what.

