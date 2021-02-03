If you are over 65 and live in one of two zip codes in the Bayview, all you need to do is get in line for a vaccine at a new city-run vaccination clinic, starting this week.

It's one of several planned, small-scale, community-centered vaccine sites being launched around the city, and the second to launch this week after an appointment-based site on 24th Street in the Mission District.

There was already a socially distanced line at the new Bayview clinic on Keith Street on Tuesday, as ABC 7 reports. And word had spread solely by word of mouth.

"I had been so worried," said neighborhood resident Brenda Cook as she stood in line for her first shot.

Another resident getting his first vaccine dose, 81-year-old Lawrence Blount, tells the station that he was happy to finally be getting a shot. "The thing is a killer," he said. "You don't know when you get it. You don't even know if you have it."

The vaccine site, aimed to set a low bar for getting vaccines for one of SF's hardest hit communities, is at the Southeast Health Center at 2401 Keith Street. Vaccinations are only being offered to people 65 and older who have proof of residency in one of two zip codes: 94124 and 94134. (ABC 7 says that city residents over the age of 65 who are part of the San Francisco Health Network can also get a vaccine without an appointment, but the Department of Public Health did not announce that in the official Twitter announcement on Tuesday.)

Breaking news #COVID19 vaccines are now available at the Southeast Health Center (2401 Keith St.) for residents of the 94124 and 94134 zip codes who are 65 and older. Proof of residence (utility bill) and age required. 9am-3pm every day, no appointment required. pic.twitter.com/7OKaNWRAob — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) February 2, 2021

The Bayview clinic has a capacity to administer 200 doses per day, and it will be doing so seven days a week for an indeterminate amount of time.

The Mission District vaccine site, which opened for shots on Monday, has no residency requirement but it is requiring that appointments be made through clinics or healthcare providers — and it will ultimately be able to put 400 shots in arms per day after the initial soft-launch period.

The city plans to have three mass-vaccination sites up and running soon, with one that is already open in a parking lot at City College. That site, according to the health department, is a partnership with UCSF, Kaiser, and other private providers, and will be capable of giving 1,000 shots per day in 23 drive-through lanes once supplies catch up. That site requires appointments, and so far it sounds like the seniors getting appointments there are members of the UCSF Health network — and appointments were available through the UCSF MyChart app.

Two other mass-vaccination sites should be opening soon-ish at the Moscone Center and at the wholesale produce market in the Bayview, however it sounds like vaccine supplies are likely preventing those from opening too quickly.

More community vaccination sites are also planned in the Excelsior and Visitacion Valley, as Mayor London Breed announced this week.

"We're ready to administer 10,000 doses per day [across the city], but ensuring equitable distribution requires meeting people where they are, especially in the communities that have been hardest hit," Breed said on Monday.

According to the latest data from the Department of Public Health, just over 68,700 have received their first vaccine dose in San Francisco, and almost 18,000 have received both doses. This represents 9 percent of the city's population over the age of 18 who have received at least one dose.

