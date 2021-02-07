- Optimizely, an enterprise software company that occupies roughly 78,000 square feet for 260 employees at 631 Howard Street, is listing its SF headquarters on the market. In 2020, the company was acquired by Episerver and, in January, it was announced that it would rebrand under the Optimizely name — though it's not too clear if the decision to vacate is related to the acquisition or the local leasing market; either way, Optimizely vacating its SoMa HQ is more fuel to the tech exodus fire and subsequent clickbait. [SF Business Times]
- The mass vaccination site at Moscone Center is completely booked through this coming week. SFPD officials say they can only plan for the doses they have, so they can't open up appointments beyond what they know they have in their inventory — but the site's ability to inoculate San Franciscans is expected to increase over the next few weeks. [ABC7]
- SF's VisionZero, though admirable in its goal of thwarting pedestrian injuries and fatalities, operates under a certain veil; SFMTA is now pressing the agency to lift it up and put forth facts, figures, and reports. [SF Examiner]
- You're not the only person who's thought on more than one occasion there’s something a bit off about that Chevron gas station at 501 Van Ness Avenue. [SFGate]
- Here's hoping SFPD finally starts dropping the hammer on local sideshows that have been steadily on the rise over the past few years. [Mission Local]
- An Oakland woman was arrested after committing some $1M in coronavirus relief fraud. [KRON4]
- TL;DR: Scientists have figured out how to get spinach to send emails, alerting those who tend to them if they need water or not — helping cut down on water waste. [The Bold Italic]
- The Biden-Harris $1.9T COVID-19 relief package, which will include $1.4K stimulus checks, has been approved by congress. [NPR]
